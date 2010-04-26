ATF demonstrates dangers of guns seized during raids - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

ATF demonstrates dangers of guns seized during raids

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - They're dangerous -- even deadly -- and they're making their way into neighborhoods illegally.

On Monday News 8 got an up-close look at some of the weapons seized by federal agents during recent raids.

In this News 8 CrimeFighters video story, Steve Price reports from Otay Mesa, where he got to fire off a few rounds.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.