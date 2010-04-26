Flying saucers in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Nestled among 25 acres of three shrouded rolling hills, you'll find a hidden gem at Morley Field Disc Golf Course.

"You have to circumvent the trees in order to get to the basket, in order to get the low score. So instead of having fairways like in ball golf where you have sand traps and stuff, we've put that stuff in the middle of the fairway and you go around it," a course employee said.

For many Frisbeetarians, disc golf is a daily ritual.

"We open at sunrise every day, and there are people here before that every day," the course employee said.

Here, there are no straight shots. Still, total novices shouldn't be intimidated and there are discs for rent.

"Generally we show people how to grip the disc, how to keep the nose of the disc down and the motion so they know how to reach back and pull through the middle of their body. We give them a little quick lesson, we send them out and throw them to the lions," the course employee said.

And there's never been a better time to play.

"Right now it's $2.50 on the weekdays and $3 on the weekend. May 1 we have our first big price increase in a while -- it goes up to $3 on weekdays and $4 on the weekend," the course employee said.

At Morley Field, where sneakers blossom in the trees, they fly through the air with the greatest of ease on a course that will bring golfers to their knees for an above-par day that's sure to please.