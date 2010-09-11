Police investigate armed robbery of pedestrians on Adams Ave.

NORMAL HEIGHTS (CNS) - Two men robbed a group of pedestrians in Normal Heights Saturday, but escaped unscathed when the victims opened fire on the getaway vehicle.

No one was injured in the confrontation, which occurred just after 2:20 a.m. on the 3500 block of Adams Avenue, according to Officer David Stafford of the San Diego Police Department.

Four men were leaving a hookah lounge on Adams Avenue, when they were approached by two men armed with a revolver, Stafford said.

The suspects took money and property from the victims and then ran away, he said.

The victims followed the suspects to their car, a white SUV with tinted windows, and shot at them as they drove away, Stafford said.