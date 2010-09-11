Robbery suspect arrested after standoff in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - An Oceanside man is behind bars Saturday after robbing two pedestrians with a gun and then holding police off for two hours.

Refugio Pineda, 44, was arrested at around 6:30 p.m. Friday after police found him and his gun in his home in the 1600 block of Bush Street, said Lt. Fred Armijo of the Oceanside Police Department.

About two hours before the standoff, Pineda and another man allegedly approached a man and a woman on the 1500 block of Bush Street and asked them for money, Armijo said.

When the victims said they had no money, Pineda allegedly showed them a handgun, Armijo said.

The victims gave Pineda their money and then called 911.

A police officer in the area heard the call and saw Pineda run into his home, Armijo said. Other officers arrived at Pineda's home shortly after and tried to make Pineda surrender.

Pineda was also wanted for a burglary at the time of his arrest, according to police.

Police are still looking for the second man with Pineda during the robbery. He is described as being Hispanic, in his 40s and was wearing a navy blue t-shirt and black jeans, according to police.