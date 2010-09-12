Diver found dead at wreck off Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 39-year-old diver found unconscious at the site of a popular wreck is dead.

Lifeguards found the man, whose name has not yet been released, 100 feet down at the Yukon off Mission Bay.

He went out with other divers Saturday on the "Humboldt," a boat run by Waterhorse Charters. The company's owner says the man has gone out on other trips with them and was an advanced diver. He was diving alone.

Witnesses say divers explored the wreck, surfaced and left the site. While the boat was moving, a father and son realized the man - who they had just met while heading to the Yukon - was not on the boat. The crew conducted a headcount and realized one person was missing.

The father and son say the crew did count air tanks before leaving the Yukon site. It's not clear why the boat's staff didn't realize one tank was missing. Now the Coast Guard is investigating.