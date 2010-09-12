Igor strengthens to Category 2 hurricane

This image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Igor taken at 11:45 p.m. EDT Saturday Sept. 11, 2010.

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Igor is now a Category 2 hurricane as it swirls in the open Atlantic.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression has formed off the coast of Africa, prompting officials to issue a tropical storm warning for parts of the Cape Verde Islands.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the newly formed depression could strengthen into a tropical storm as early as Sunday night. The storm warning was issued for the southern Cape Verde Islands, including Maio, Sao Tiago, Fogo and Brava.

Forecasters warn rains could cause flash floods and mudslides in the islands.

Igor does not pose an immediate threat to land. It had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph) and was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph). It is expected to become a major hurricane, possibly in the next day.

