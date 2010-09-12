Hillman's 4 TDs lead San Diego State to 41-21 win - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hillman's 4 TDs lead San Diego State to 41-21 win

New Mexico State University's Quarterback Matt Christian looks to make a pass while Nick Tenhaeff of San Diego State Aztec, tries to get a hand in his face. (AP Photo/Las Cruces, Sun-News, Robin Zielinski) New Mexico State University's Quarterback Matt Christian looks to make a pass while Nick Tenhaeff of San Diego State Aztec, tries to get a hand in his face. (AP Photo/Las Cruces, Sun-News, Robin Zielinski)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Ronnie Hillman ran for 150 yards and four touchdowns as San Diego State defeated New Mexico State 41-21 Saturday night.

Ryan Lindley threw for 319 yards and a touchdown and Vincent Brown had five catches for 99 yards as the Aztecs moved to 2-0 for the first time in 16 years and snapped a 14-game non-conference losing streak.

Marcus Allen had four catches for 114 yards for the Aggies (0-1) and Matt Christian threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

All of Hillman's scoring runs came in the second half. His longest TD was on a 44-yard play early in the third quarter.

DeMarco Sampson added four catches for 73 yards, and San Diego State compiled 563 total yards.

New Mexico State led 7-3 after the first quarter before the Aztecs scored 10 unanswered points in the second while holding the ball for 11:18.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

