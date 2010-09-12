Man arrested for allegedly molesting boy in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A 55-year-old man was behind bars Monday for allegedly fondling a 9-year-old boy and trying to expose himself in Lakeside, a sheriff's sergeant said.



A witness saw Joseph William Cantorna's alleged actions with the boy at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Cherry Road, San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Brent Strahm said.



The witness intervened and called the sheriff's department, according to the sergeant.



Cantorna was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child. Jail records showed bail was set at $100,000 and Cantorna would be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.