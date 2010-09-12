Search is on for attempted molestation suspect in City Heights

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - San Diego police are searching for a man who tried to molest a girl in City Heights Sunday.

Police say the man tried to assault the victim just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning in the east alley of the 3800 block of 42nd Street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 5'9", and with short brown hair.

He was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans and spoke English with a heavy accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.