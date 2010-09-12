Coroner releases name of bicyclist fatally struck by a suspected drunken driver

RAMONA (CNS) - The county coroner's office Monday released the name of a 54-year-old bicyclist fatally struck by a suspected drunken driver, who authorities said also hurt three other people at a liquor store in Ramona.



Around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, David Bruce Menea was illegally crossing Main Street near Kalbaugh Street on his bicycle when he was struck by a Toyota 4Runner and thrown into the roadway, according to the CHP and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.



The SUV swerved and struck a stop sign, went over an embankment and hit a parked car, which was pushed into the liquor store, the CHP reported.



Two people in the parked car complained of pain, and one person in the business was cut by flying glass.



The CHP said the driver of the SUV was taken to Palomar Hospital and arrested, but the charges were not immediately available. The suspect's name was not available.

