Identity of diver who died exploring Yukon released

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) – The name of a diver who died after he was found unresponsive near the wreck of the Yukon off Mission Beach has been released.

48-year old Robert Michael Clampitt was found unconscious at the bottom of the ocean floor yesterday afternoon.

EMT's performed CPR as they rushed him by boat back to the shore. Despite their best efforts to revive Clampitt, he was pronounced dead.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.