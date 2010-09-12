Congress to tackle spending bills, tax break extension - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Congress to tackle spending bills, tax break extension

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - It's promising to be a busy week for lawmakers in the nation's capitol.

Congressional leaders will consider a dozen spending bills that may affect our economy.

Extending a tax break that's set to expire at the end of the year is also on their agenda this coming week.

Mchael Herzenberg takes a closer look in this video story.

