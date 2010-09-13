Gas leak forces evacuations in Rancho San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gas leak forces evacuations in Rancho San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - No one was taking any chances Sunday night after a gas leak was discovered in an East County neighborhood.

More than 50 people in Rancho San Diego were evacuated.

The leak was discovered Sunday night near the 1400 block of Penasco Road.

SDG&E crews were working to fix an electrical problem when they started smelling gas. People who live in the area could smell it too.

Residents weren't even allowed to start their cars over fears of sparks igniting the gas.

They were let back into the area around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Service is expected to be restored within the next few hours.

