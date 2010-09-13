City Council to discuss pot dispensary ordinance

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The City Council is expected to discuss zoning regulations for medical marijuana dispensaries in San Diego Monday.

No dispensaries are currently permitted under the cities zoning code.

A proposed ordinance would restrict dispensaries to commercial and industrial areas and prohibit them from operating within a thousand feet of schools, parks and playgrounds.

Activists have been pushing the council to approve a set of zoning rules since June, when the council approved regulations for dispensaries.