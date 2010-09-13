Over 20K expected for soccer exhibition at Petco Park Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Organizers expect a crowd of between 20,000 to 25,000 for an exhibition game between Mexico's Chivas de Guadalajara and its brother team, Chivas USA of Major League Soccer, Tuesday night at Petco Park.

Chivas de Guadalajara is Mexico's most successful team, with 11 championships, and most popular, in part because it only uses Mexican players.

Chivas de Guadalajara's roster for Tuesday's exhibition includes three members of Mexico's team that played in this year's World Cup, forward Adolfo "Bofo" Bautista, defender Jonny Magallon and goalkeeper Luis Michel.

Chivas USA's roster includes Jonathan Bornstein, a defender on the U.S. national team.

The "ChivaClasico" will be the second soccer game at Petco Park. An exhibition between Mexico and Sweden was played on Jan. 26, 2005.

This will be the second game between Chivas de Guadalajara and Chivas USA. Chivas de Guadalajara was a 2-0 winner last year at the Rose Bowl.

Chivas de Guadalajara's owner, Jorge Vergara, is a part owner of Chivas USA, which plays its home games at The Home Depot Center in Carson.