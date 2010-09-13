Oprah Winfrey sending audience of 300 to Australia - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Oprah Winfrey sending audience of 300 to Australia

Posted: Updated:
In this photo taken Sept. 9, 2010 and provided by Harpo Productions, inc., Oprah Winfrey, top, stands with audience members after making the announcement she will be taking the studio audience on a trip to Australia. In this photo taken Sept. 9, 2010 and provided by Harpo Productions, inc., Oprah Winfrey, top, stands with audience members after making the announcement she will be taking the studio audience on a trip to Australia.

  • RelatedMore>>

  • FRIDAY, September 10, 2010

    Viewers are Oprah's focus during 25th, last season

    Viewers are Oprah's focus during 25th, last season

    Friday, September 10 2010 9:04 PM EDT2010-09-11 01:04:43 GMT
    The 25th and final season of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" starts airing Monday and the talk show host says she plans to focus on the people she thinks are responsible for the show's success: the viewers. 
    The 25th and final season of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" starts airing Monday and the talk show host says she plans to focus on the people she thinks are responsible for the show's success: the viewers. 

CHICAGO – They shrieked, they gasped, they cried, they hugged — and that was before Oprah Winfrey's studio audience got a trip to Australia.

Winfrey kicked off her 25th and final season of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" on Monday with promised surprises. After teasing the 300 audience members with a suggestion she might take them on a trip to New York, Philadelphia or Los Angeles, she said her last season merited something "bigger."

"So I started to think about where would I most want to go," she said over the din of an audience that suddenly understood they were going somewhere far away.

"Maybe I should take you all with me to the other side of the world. We're going to Australia," Winfrey shouted.

With that, a mock-up of a Quantas Air Lines jet rolled onto stage, its door opened and actor John Travolta, who also flies airplanes, stepped out dressed as a Quantas pilot.

Winfrey, who opened her 19th season six years ago by giving out cars to everyone in her studio audience, will take this group in December on an 8-day, 7-night trip.

The audience was made up of some of who the program called its most loyal viewers over the years. And throughout the show, Winfrey introduced audience members, including a man named Larry who received word he'd been invited to the program via a taped message from Winfrey delivered to his house by NASCAR driver Jimmy Johnson.

There were some surprises for Winfrey as well. Actor Don Johnson, who declined to appear on the program when it first aired in 1986 — when he was a much bigger television star than Winfrey — came by to explain he'd wanted to appear but "Miami Vice" bosses wouldn't let him because he was too busy.

"But I understand things have been going OK for you," he joked to Winfrey.

Winfrey teared up during a surprise appearance from singer/songwriter Paul Simon, who sang a song he'd written in honor of the show's 10th season with updated lyrics.

The rest of this week's show will include an appearance by country music stars The Judds, and a return to Williamson, W.Va., where she filmed a town hall episode about AIDS in 1987. The week will end with a live show on Friday, in which Winfrey will announce her first book club selection in nearly a year.

This season a parade of celebrities are likely to follow Travolta, who danced with Winfrey to open Monday's program. Over the years, Winfrey has interviewed a host of celebrities, including Michael Jackson, Julia Roberts and Tom Cruise — who made headlines when he jumped on her sofa to proclaim his love for wife Katie Holmes.

Winfrey also might land some major interviews, as she has done throughout the years with presidential candidates George W. Bush and later Barack Obama.

But Janice Peck, author of "The Age of Oprah: Cultural Icon for the Neoliberal Era," expects Winfrey will fill her season with giveaways, flashbacks and visits from past guests "who can come in and talk about how they've been affected by her."

While Monday's season premiere is the beginning of the end of "The Oprah Winfrey Show," it's not the end of Winfrey. She's set to launch her Oprah Winfrey Network, or OWN, on cable Jan. 1.

The end of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" will be featured on that network with "Behind the Scenes: Oprah's 25th Season," a one-hour series giving viewers a look at the making of the last season of Winfrey's talk show.

___

Online: http://www.oprah.com

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Sunday, March 18 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-03-18 23:55:23 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.