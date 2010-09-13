Overall crime down in San Diego in 2009

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Reflecting national trends, overall crime decreased in San Diego last year, as compared with 2008, the FBI reported Monday.

Violent offenses, including murder, assault, robbery and rape, dipped by 1.92 percent in the city in 2009, and property crimes -- burglary, larceny, arson and auto theft -- were down 20.11 percent, according to an annual analysis by the federal law enforcement agency.

Nationwide, violent and property-related lawbreaking dipped last year by 5.3 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively. The former category of offenses has shown decreases for three straight years and the latter for seven, according to the FBI's latest "Crime in the United States" report.