DENVER (AP) — The San Diego Padres activated outfielder Tony Gwynn Jr. from the 15-day disabled list before the start of a three-game series in Colorado on Monday.

Gwynn missed 23 games with a broken bone in his right hand. San Diego manager Bud Black says Gwynn will be limited to a late-inning defensive replacement for now.

Gwynn is hitting .212 with 17 stolen bases in 103 games this season.

