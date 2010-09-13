Dog finishes surfing contest in dramatic fashion - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dog finishes surfing contest in dramatic fashion

DEL MAR (CBS 8) - A San Diego dog took home first place at a local dog surfing competition this weekend.

With just two minutes left in the Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon in Del Mar, Abbie Girl finished in dramatic fashion.

Her surfboard collided with her opponents, and while the other dog jumped in the water, she jumped on her competitor's board. The crowd watching went wild.

Proceeds from Sunday's event benefit the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

