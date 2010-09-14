5.0 earthquake rattles southern San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

5.0 earthquake rattles southern San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A 5.0-magnitude earthquake centered in Baja California rattled the southern half of San Diego County early Tuesday.

The temblor struck at 3:52 a.m. about 20 miles south-southeast of Guadalupe Victoria, according to a preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

There no immediate reports of damage or injury.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.