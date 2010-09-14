Broken gas line forces evacuations in Mira Mesa neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An out-of-control pickup truck slammed into a Mira Mesa house and ruptured a natural gas line Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of the home and 10 nearby residences and shutting down stretches of two streets for hours.

The accident in the 11000 block of Polaris Drive was reported shortly before 7 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics found the motorist suffering from some type of serious medical condition that may have either caused the crash or been triggered by it, said Maurice Luque, a spokesman for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The woman was transported to a trauma center for an evaluation and emergency care, he said. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities cleared everyone out of the damaged house and 10 others nearby as utility personnel were en route to halt the gas leak, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

Police shut down the roadway in front of the accident site along with the 11000 block of Bootes Street while San Diego Gas & Electric workers made the repairs, which took until about 10:30 a.m. A short time later, all the displaced residents except those living in the house hit by the truck were allowed to return to their homes, Brown said.