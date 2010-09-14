City Council Approves medical marijuana zoning ordinance - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

City Council Approves medical marijuana zoning ordinance

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The County Board of Supervisors will decided whether or not to back Proposition 19, which if approved by voters, would legalize and regulate marijuana use in California.

The San Diego City Council voted 6-1 to direct the City Attorney's office to develop a zoning ordinance for medical marijuana collectives in the city.

It calls for, among other things, dispensaries to be regulated to commercial and industrial parks, and a thousand feet of separation between parks, schools and churches.

There are at least 125 collectives operating in the city currently without any zoning regulations.

