Sentencing for 14-year-old accused of stabbing classmate

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) – A 14-year-old girl who pled guilty to stabbing a classmate at Crawford high school will be sentenced Tuesday.

The girl's name has not been released because she is a minor. She was arrested back in May after allegedly stabbing the neck of a classmate in a fight over a pair of pants.

The was charged with four felony counts including attempted murder.

The maximum penalty is 13-years in custody for a juvenile.