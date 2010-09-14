Sentencing for 14-year-old accused of stabbing classmate - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sentencing for 14-year-old accused of stabbing classmate

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) – A 14-year-old girl who pled guilty to stabbing a classmate at Crawford high school will be sentenced Tuesday.

The girl's name has not been released because she is a minor. She was arrested back in May after allegedly stabbing the neck of a classmate in a fight over a pair of pants.

The was charged with four felony counts including attempted murder.

The maximum penalty is 13-years in custody for a juvenile.

