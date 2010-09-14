Rady Children's patients play with dolphins at SeaWorld - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rady Children's patients play with dolphins at SeaWorld

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Patients at Rady Children's Hospital got a special opportunity Tuesday.

SeaWorld's giving them the chance to interact with dolphins, and the trainer who's making it possible has a special connection to the kids.

In this News 8 video story, Steve Price has more.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.