San Diego public schools to consider campus ads

SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego public schools may allow ads on its campuses in an effort to ease a budget squeeze.

The San Diego Unified School District's board is scheduled to consider a policy Tuesday that's modeled on other San Diego public schools may allow ads on its campuses in an effort to ease a budget squeeze.districts that have embraced corporate sponsors in the last two years. They

include districts that serve Miami and Orlando in Florida and Santa Rosa and Chula Vista in California.

The San Diego district's staff estimates that online ads alone could generate up to $100,000 a year. The policy would also allow for ads in hallways, cafeterias, locker rooms, athletic fields and other areas.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)