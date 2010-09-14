Defense: Marine Corps helped Haditha prosecution

A four-star general says he never improperly received advice on the biggest criminal case against U.S. troops to arise from the Iraq war.

A military judge on Friday refused to dismiss charges against a Marine who led a squad that killed 24 Iraqi men, women and children in the town of Haditha after a bomb killed a Marine.

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) - Defense lawyers for a Marine whose squad killed 24 Iraqis in Haditha say they will file a motion alleging the Marine Corps has unfairly allowed the prosecution's team of military lawyers to remain on active duty while the case has dragged on for five years.

Haytham Faraj, a former Marine now representing Staff Sgt. Frank Wuterich as a civilian lawyer, told a military judge at Camp Pendleton on Tuesday that the Marine Corps has not done the same for the defense.

The Marine Corps denied requests by Faraj and another military defense attorney to postpone their retirement in 2008. They say a reservist for the prosecution, meanwhile, was specially selected to remain on active duty.

Prosecutors deny that, saying their team has lost two attorneys.

Wuterich is accused of manslaughter in nine deaths.

