Reggie Bush forfeits 2005 Heisman Trophy

Reggie Bush forfeits 2005 Heisman Trophy

Posted: Updated:

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Reggie Bush says he is forfeiting his Heisman Trophy.

The New Orleans Saints running back released a statement Tuesday saying he would give back the award that he won in 2005 while he was at Southern California.

It's the first time college football's top award was returned by a recipient.

USC was hit with heavy sanctions by the NCAA this summer after it determined Bush had received improper benefits. The NCAA ruled that Bush was ineligible for the 2005 season, which opened the possibility that the Heisman Trophy Trust would take back the award.

