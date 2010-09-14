George Michael gets 8 weeks jail for drug driving - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

George Michael gets 8 weeks jail for drug driving

British singer George Michael arrives for sentencing at Highbury magistrates court in London, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2010. George Michael is facing a fine or jail time after he admitted driving while under the influence of drugs. British singer George Michael arrives for sentencing at Highbury magistrates court in London, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2010. George Michael is facing a fine or jail time after he admitted driving while under the influence of drugs.
LONDON – George Michael was sentenced to eight weeks in jail and lost his license for five years Tuesday for driving under the influence of drugs when he crashed his car into a London photo shop.

A British judge told the wayward star his addiction to marijuana put him and the public at risk.

The former Wham! singer pleaded guilty last month to driving under the influence and possession of cannabis following a July 4 collision between his Range Rover and a Snappy Snaps store in north London.

District Judge John Perkins told the singer he had taken a "dangerous and unpredictable mix" of prescription drugs and marijuana.

"It does not appear that you took proper steps to deal with what is clearly an addiction to cannabis," the judge said. "That's a mistake which puts you and, on this occasion, the public at risk."

Perkins sentenced Michael to the prison time and a 1,250 pound ($1,930) fine during a hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.

The judge said Michael would have to serve four weeks of the sentence in prison and the rest on parole.

Michael arrived at court in a chauffeur-driven car, surrounded by four security guards and greeted by a large crowd of fans and photographers. He left with court guards who led him from the courtroom toward the cells, as one person in the public gallery sobbed.

According to police, Michael appeared "spaced out" when they found him sitting in the car, whose engine was still running, in the wee hours of July 4. He acknowledged smoking marijuana and taking a prescription sedative, prosecutors said.

It was the latest in a string of automotive and drug-related mishaps for the 47-year-old star, who has often spoken of his fondness for marijuana.

In February 2006, he was found slumped at the wheel of his car at London's busy Hyde Park Corner. That April, he hit three parked cars while trying to maneuver out of a parking space, and admitted being "a terrible driver."

In October 2006, he was found slumped over the wheel of his car as it blocked an intersection. He pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs and was sentenced to community service.

Michael's lawyer, Mukul Chawla, said the singer felt "profound shame and horror" at his actions.

"It is no exaggeration to describe him as a very kind, considerate and loyal man, constantly concerned for the plight of others," Chawla said. "The prospect he could have put anyone else in danger is an appalling prospect to him."

The judge said he was sending Michael to jail "with regret," and had taken into account his guilty plea and the fact that after the crash he had checked into a clinic to seek help for anxiety, depression and insomnia.

But he said Michael's previous conviction made a prison sentence inevitable.

Michael sighed as sentence was passed. His long-term partner Kenny Goss buried his head in his hands.

Michael gained mega-stardom in his early 20s as half of Wham! and went on to a successful solo career. His first solo album, 1987's "Faith," sold 20 million copies.

In 1998, he was arrested for lewd conduct in a public toilet in Los Angeles after being spotted by an undercover police officer. Michael went on to release a single and video, "Outside," that poked fun at that arrest.

