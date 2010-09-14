County supervisors kill $20,000 grant to pro-life group

The County of San Diego has yanked $20,000 in taxpayer grant money from a pro-life group, because of the group's religious messages. Supervisor Bill Horn had recommended the grant to the La Mesa based, non-profit Life Perspectives.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The County Board of Supervisors has rejected a $20,000 grant to pay for anti-abortion literature. Supervisor Bill Horn failed to get any votes Tuesday in support of the county grant he recommended.

None of the other county supervisors wanted anything to do with the grant of taxpayer money recommended by Bill Horn for a local pro-life group. They wouldn't even second Horn's motion.

"This has been turned into a political issue. They're trying to play it out in the media," Horn said.

Horn said La Mesa-based Life Perspectives is getting a bad rap.

"Life Perspectives is not a religious organization and it is neither a faith-based organization. It doesn't promote religion," he said.

But some of the literature Life Perspectives produces is religious, which is why the county revoked the group's initial grant application to pay for the group's annual fundraiser, Life Walk.

The organization's president Michaelene Fredenburg reapplied for the funding, saying it would be used instead to pay for a non-religious guidebook on abortion issues.

"The request to fund this group leader guide, as well as a copy of the book "Changed" was provided to county counsel for review before any steps were taken," she said.

Opponents came out swinging. One compared Bill Horn to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and suggested Horn should donate his own money.

"So it's time, Mr. Horn, to do your Bill Gates thing, and write a check for $20,000 to your friends here. It's tax deductible and millionaires always love that," grant opponent Patsy Fritz said.

Fritz once ran as a candidate against Bill Horn. Her comments sparked a cranky remark from the supervisor, who was heard on an open microphone referring to Fritz when he said, "Can I get this thorn out of my side?"

In the end, nobody seconded Horn's motion to approve the funding, and the Life Perspectives grant died without a vote.

Opponents of the county's neighborhood reinvestment grants are now calling for more oversight. The Board of Supervisors is considering adding new restrictions at a meeting two weeks from Tuesday.