Fire fully engulfs house in Vista

VISTA (CBS 8) - An early-morning fire destroys a home in Vista. Flames engulfed the home, before firefighters arrived at the scene on Wednesday.

Firefighters say the SD County Sheriffs Dept. was able to make contact with the owner of the home, while he was vacationing in Florida. Initial fears were that he was inside the home at the time of the blaze because both his cars were in the driveway and he was unaccounted for.

Investigators are currently searching the home to help determine a cause.