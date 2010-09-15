San Diego Unified votes down advertising on school campuses

San Diego public schools may allow ads on its campuses in an effort to ease a budget squeeze.

San Diego public schools may allow ads on its campuses in an effort to ease a budget squeeze.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education has voted 4-1 to reject a proposal to raise revenues by selling advertising on campuses and websites.

Tuesday night's vote shot down a proposal that would have allowed corporate advertisers onto middle and high school campuses and their websites.

A study by the district's communications office found that selling advertising space on the district's website, sandi.net, would raise $100,000, said Bernie Rhinerson, the district relations officer.

Ad space on websites for individual schools could be worth $5,000-$10,000 each, and advertising on school campuses $10,000 apiece, Rhinerson said.

Board member John Lee Evans said the initial plan for sponsorships on the district website "opens a Pandora's box for a really small amount of return."

Board member John De Beck said the figure was tiny compared to money at stake in November ballot measures. By comparison, a district-sponsored proposition for a parcel tax would raise $50 million.

Board President Richard Barrera was the lone dissenter on a motion to drop the plan, though he conceded that his bar for accepting corporate sponsorship would have been very high.

Trustees have been looking for ways to replace funds lost due to state budget cuts, and earlier this year ordered Rhinerson to study the idea.

Rhinerson said the district would hire an outside firm to sell and maintain the advertising, and handle company payments, while the district would have full control over content.

The Orange County Public Schools in Florida, a district of similar size, makes $170,000 annually by making Web space available to advertisers, Rhinerson said.