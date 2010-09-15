Chargers put long snapper Binn on injured reserve - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chargers put long snapper Binn on injured reserve

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chargers have placed 17-year veteran long snapper David Binn on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, meaning he will miss the rest of the season.

Binn was a rookie in 1994, the only season the Chargers have reached the Super Bowl.

He was hurt in Monday night's 21-14 loss to Kansas City.

Binn played in 256 of the last 257 regular-season games and all 12 of its playoff games dating to 1994.

The Chargers signed James Dearth to replace Binn on the 53-man roster.

 

