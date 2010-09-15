Heisman Trust: No 2005 winner - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Heisman Trust: No 2005 winner

Posted: Updated:
In this Dec. 10, 2005, file photo, Southern California tailback Reggie Bush picks up the Heisman Trophy after being announced as the winner of the award in New York. In this Dec. 10, 2005, file photo, Southern California tailback Reggie Bush picks up the Heisman Trophy after being announced as the winner of the award in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — There will be no 2005 Heisman winner now that Reggie Bush has returned the award from that year.

The head of the Heisman Trophy Trust said Wednesday the award will be vacated.

"We've determined that there will be no winner," William Dockery said in an interview with ESPN.

Bush announced Tuesday he would forfeit the trophy he won with Southern California. In June, the NCAA ruled him ineligible for that season for receiving improper benefits.

The Heisman Trophy Trust requires players to be in good standing with the NCAA to be eligible for college football's highest honor.

Former Texas quarterback Vince Young finished a distant second to Bush in the voting that year and there was speculation he might be awarded the Heisman if it were taken from Bush.

But before Dockery could say it would stay vacant, the Tennessee Titans' quarterback told reporters in Nashville, Tenn.: "I would not want to have it, and don't want the trophy. Like I said, 2005 Reggie Bush is the Heisman Trophy winner. Why would I want it?"

Dockery said Bush, now with the New Orleans Saints, was in New York last week to meet with some of the eight members of the trust. He did not disclose what was discussed in that meeting, but did say Bush was not given any notice of whether the trust intended to strip him of the award.

___

AP Sports Writer Teresa Walker in Nashville, Tenn., contributed to this report.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Cincinnati cruising in 2nd half; UNC eliminated

    NCAA Latest: Cincinnati cruising in 2nd half; UNC eliminated

    Sunday, March 18 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-03-18 23:59:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.