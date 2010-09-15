Brian: Very social kitty - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix
Color: Brown Tabby
Age: 2 years
Sex: Male
Hair: Short
Adoption Fee: $75
Identification Number: 41367

Personality-plus – that's Brian! This entertaining kitty is looking for a home where he'll be a cherished member of the family. He's highly social and appreciative of human companionship.

Brian loves to hang out at the top of his tower condo relaxing and watching the birds outside. At the same time, Brian is very energetic and adores all of his toys!

This sweet boy is looking for an adults-only home (although Brian enjoys being petted, he does not always enjoy being picked up). As Brian has a rough play style, he will do best with experienced cat owners. He may also enjoy playing with a cat-savvy dog to interact with. Brian will do great with young and active cats, but will probably annoy older, more easy-going felines.

Brian is currently a Hidden Gem, residing at our private, Sherman Street Campus. His adoption fee is $75 and includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, certificate for a free veterinary exam, and more! Brian's adopter may also sign up for one free post-adoption consultation with a trainer if they'd like.

If you would like to learn more about or meet this special cat in person, please contact our Customer Service department at (619)299-7012 today!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions:
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

