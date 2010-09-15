Chargers expect home opener to be blacked out

This season the Chargers want to tackle fan rowdiness before it gets out of hand. On Wednesday, the team and San Diego police issued some new fan rules.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Fans accustomed to watching Chargers home games on local TV will have to find something else to do Sunday afternoon - and perhaps several other Sundays this fall.

The Chargers say they expect Sunday's home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars to be blacked out on local TV. That will end a streak of 48 straight sellouts, including the playoffs. The last Chargers home game blacked out was against New Orleans on Nov. 7, 2004, when Marty Schottenheimer was their coach and Drew Brees was their quarterback.

Southern California's only NFL team says roughly 8,000 general admission tickets need to be sold by Thursday afternoon to lift the blackout.

Team executive A.G. Spanos says the only sure sellout is against New England on Oct. 24.

