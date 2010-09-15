Gabby: Loving and sweet companion

Breed: Pit Bull (mix)

Color: Red

Age: 3 years

Sex: Female

Hair: Short

Adoption Fee: $105

ID: 47937

Gabby is a loving and sweet companion looking for a special family and home to call her own. She loves to play and spend quality time with her favorite people friends. She also enjoys getting her exercise and going for walks.

Gabby would be thrilled to accompany her new pet parents on their athletic pursuits and outdoor adventures. Gabby is a big cuddle bug and loves belly rubs. She is an affectionate dog and a great listener!

Gabby will do well in a variety of homes, including a home with children and other animals. Her adoption fee is $105 and includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification & registration, certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if resident of Oceanside or Vista. She is available at the San Diego Humane Society's North Campus.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA Gaines Campus

2905 San Luis Rey Rd.,

Oceanside, CA 92058

(760) 757-4357

Adoption Hours

Open daily 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.