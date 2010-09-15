Suspect arrested after attacks on two women

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A young man was jailed Wednesday on suspicion of attacking two women in San Diego two hours apart, police said.

The first attack took place about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Bachman Place and Arbor Drive in Hillcrest, as a woman was exiting her vehicle, according to San Diego police Officer Jane Jacobsen. The woman, who was approximately 40 years old, threw a coffee in her attacker's face as he came at her with a knife, she said.

The second attack involved a woman in her 20s jogging alone near Friars Road and Napa Street about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday. He ran up behind bar, pulled earplugs to her headset out and then grabbed her by the arms as she turned around, Jacobsen said, adding that the woman eventually broke free and yelled for help.

In both cases, witnesses came along in vehicles and rescued the women, according to Jacobsen, who added that in the second case, the witness drove the victim directly to a police station.

Based on the victim's description of the man, he was arrested in the same area of the alleged attack a short time later, police said. His name was not immediately released.