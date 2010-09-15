Predator's brother apologizes to angry neighborhood

LAKESIDE (CBS 8) - Joseph Cantorna lived in a group home and wandered the streets without a single neighbor knowing he was a registered sex offender.

"This is so frustrating to me because if I had my way I'd put him away for good," County Supervisor Dianne Jacob said.

Jacob is livid that Cantorna is listed on the Megan's Law website by name, but because his past crimes weren't considered serious enough he's not listed by address, making him nearly impossible for neighbors to trace.

"Individuals like this - registered sex offenders - have to post the address so the neighbors know they're in the area and there is a risk," Jacob said.

Jacob says that change has to come on the state level, but she's going to do what she can locally to begin the push. She also sent code enforcement out to the house to check the records.

News 8 has learned Cantorna lived there with five other developmentally disabled residents, but he was the only registered sex offender.

"I'm sorry that situation happened, I really am. I being a father can imagine where they're at," Cantorna's brother Steve said.

Cantorna's brother - who lives in Arkansas - told News 8 he's just as surprised as anyone that Joseph was allowed to roam the streets unsupervised. Even his visits are very controlled.

"When I take him out I have to sign him out and sign him in. I can't let him out of my sight. He has to stay with me all the time," Steve Cantorna said.

But neighbors say Cantorna has been seen roaming the neighborhood alone on several occasions, and for That reason they say the group home should be shut down.

"Someone in that facility, whether it's the owner or the manager of the property, should have had a monitoring system for this gentleman," neighbor Kent Kopperud said.