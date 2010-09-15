Big celebration for the return of the DSC - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Big celebration for the return of the DSC

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There's nothing like a good party, and if the DSC are there, you can bet it's going to be an unforgettable fun time.

In this News 8 video story, Larry Himmel reports from Donovan's Circle of Fifths downtown with more on the celebration.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.