New TV investigation into McStay disappearance

There's a possible new lead in the case of a missing Fallbrook family that vanished without a trace one month ago. Detectives confirm to News 8 the family of four may have been spotted on surveillance tape walking across the border at San Ysidro.

There's a possible new lead in the case of a missing Fallbrook family that vanished without a trace one month ago.

A Fallbrook man is speaking out about the disappearance of his brother and his family.

A Fallbrook man is speaking out about the disappearance of his brother and his family.

San Diego County sheriff's investigators say a missing Fallbrook family's computer records show they had been looking into passport rules for children traveling to Mexico.

San Diego County sheriff's investigators say a missing Fallbrook family's computer records show they had been looking into passport rules for children traveling to Mexico.

They vanished six months ago this week. The case of a missing Fallbrook family remains a mystery to law enforcement.

They vanished six months ago this week. The case of a missing Fallbrook family remains a mystery to law enforcement.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The disappearance of a local family is gaining national attention. The Discovery Channel is now filming an episode about the McStays, who have been missing for more than seven months.

With no leads, family members and sheriff's investigators say the national exposure can only help as they continue their search for the missing family of four.

"I've been in law enforcement for over 30 years now, I've never seen a case like this," San Diego Sheriff's Department Lt. Dennis Brugos said.

But he, along with the relatives of the missing family, is hopeful that new national exposure on the Discovery Channel will generate new information.

"Right now I'm very happy that we're getting exposure… there are no open leads in the case and the family's really concerned so anything at this point helps," brother Michael McStay said.

McStay, other family and friends and Lt. Brugos were interviewed this week for the show "Disappeared".

Businessman Joseph McStay, his wife Summer and their sons Gianni and Joseph Jr., just three and four years old, have been missing since Feb. 4.

"There's nothing to suggest they were involved in any type of criminal activity, it just appears they walked out of their house, leaving perishable food on the counter and dogs in the backyard who had not been provided for with food or water, and left and never came back," Lt. Brugos said.

Their vehicle was found near the San Ysidro border, and on Feb. 8, surveillance video captured what appears to be a family of four fitting the description of the McStays crossing into Mexico. If the family is hiding out there, the question remains: why?

"I'd rather think they're okay in Mexico rather than the alternative," Michael McStay said.

The case has already been featured on "48 Hours Mystery", and Lt. Brugos says an "America's Most Wanted" episode on the McStays generated about 10 new leads, but none panned out. He says the case will stay open until it's resolved.

The FBI, Mexican authorities and Interpol are involved in the case.

If you have any information that could be relevant to the case, please contact the sheriff's department.