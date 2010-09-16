Man dies at downtown police station while being booked into custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old man in police custody died overnight at the San Diego Police Department's downtown headquarters while being processed into jail, police said.

The death occurred about a quarter to midnight at 1401 Broadway, according to San Diego police.

Earlier in the evening, at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, the man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to burglarize a North Clairemont apartment after some residents tackled him and held him until police arrived, said SDPD homicide Lt. Ernie Herbert.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed the suspect was discovered in an enclosed patio area of the apartment, looking into windows," Herbert said.

"The resident of the apartment was walking home, saw the suspect on the patio and questioned what he was doing. According to Herbert, the suspect responded by punching the resident and running away, but the resident caught up with him and other people rushed in to help hold the suspect until police arrived.

He complained of leg pains and was taken to a hospital where he was given the OK before being taken to headquarters, where he again complained of leg pains and difficulty breathing, Herbert said, adding that he died while being seen by paramedics.

"San Diego police officers did not use any force on the suspect when taking him into custody or transporting him for processing," the lieutenant said. "The cause of (his) death is not known."

His name was withheld pending family notification.