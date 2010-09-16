Oakland police testing cameras on uniforms

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — All Oakland police patrol officers may soon be outfitted with cameras to record their interactions with the public.

The City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a measure that would authorize the use of $540,000 to purchase 350 of the cell-phone-sized video cameras. The cameras can be clipped to officers' uniforms.

The money had been set aside to outfit patrol cars with video systems, but the department abandoned that effort.

Officials say the uniform cameras should increase officer safety, allow better interaction with the public, reduce misconduct complaints and help gather evidence at crime scenes.

Oakland police spokesman Jeff Thomason says 15 officers are already testing the cameras.

A similar video system has also been tested by police in San Jose.

Information from: The Oakland Tribune