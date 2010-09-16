More noise and traffic expected during Lindbergh Field expansion

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The expansion project at Lindbergh Field is adding more than space to the airport.

The construction is also creating a whole lot of noise and traffic, and commuters in the area aren't too happy about it.

In this News 8 video story, Jeff Zevely reports from Lindbergh Field with reaction.

Airport officials say the billion dollar project is on budget and on schedule. It is slated to be completed in 2013.

Construction crews say they are trying to play nice. There is no pile driving after five at night or before seven in the morning on weekdays and no pounding takes place on the weekends.

Airport travelers say it's not the constant pounding that bothers them. It's the parking. Eddie Costa flies in and out of Lindbergh Field twice a week and says long walks around construction zones slow him down. Although it's just a bunch of dirt and tractors today, three years from now the project will double the size of Terminal Two. The expansion will add restaurants, shopping, ten boarding gates and 60-extra flights a day.

Hoping to minimize the noise of these pile driving cranes airport officials say the 55-foot holes needed for the foundation will be pre-drilled down to 45-feet so only the final ten feet need to be pounded. Terminal two will also have a double decker road leading to it. The top road will be for travelers catching flights. The bottom road for people driving home or picking up travelers.