Man injured in City Heights drive-by shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man watching TV in his City Heights home was grazed in the foot when several bullets fired from a vehicle outside the residence pierced the interior early Thursday, police said.

The drive-by shooting in the 4300 block of Estrella Avenue was reported shortly before 3 a.m., San Diego police Officer David Stafford said.

At least two people were inside the vehicle from which the bullets were fired, he said, adding that they got away.

