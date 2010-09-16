Juror excused in actor's attempted murder trial

A character actor tried to kill his on-and-off girlfriend by repeatedly stabbing her in the backyard of her San Marcos home, a prosecutor said Monday, but a defense attorney said his client did not plan the attack and acted in self-defense.

Prosecutor: Actor tried to kill on-and-off girlfriend; he claims self-defense

The victim of a repeated stabbing gave emotional testimony in the attempted murder trial of an actor who appeared in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin."

The defense began presenting its case Wednesday in the trial against actor Shelley Malil.

A character actor accused of trying to kill his girlfriend in the backyard of her San Marcos home testified Monday that he swung a butcher knife in the dark after being attacked on the side of the residence.

Actor accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend says he was defending himself

A prosecutor argued to a jury Tuesday that a character actor tried to kill his girlfriend by repeatedly stabbing her in the backyard of her San Marcos home as she visited with a male friend.

VISTA, Calif. (AP) - A San Diego County judge has excused a juror deliberating in the attempted-murder trial of actor Shelley Malil.

The judge made the decision Thursday based on a note from the jury and consultation with both attorneys, but gave no details.

An alternate will be seated after lunch and deliberations will start over.

Malil is accused of premeditated attempted murder for the 2008 stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, Kendra Beebe, at her San Diego County home.

The defense says the actor overreacted but never intended to kill her. The prosecutor says there is extensive evidence he did.

Malil played Haziz in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." He faces 21 years to life in prison if convicted.

