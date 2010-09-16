Juror excused in actor's attempted murder trial - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Juror excused in actor's attempted murder trial

VISTA, Calif. (AP) - A San Diego County judge has excused a juror deliberating in the attempted-murder trial of actor Shelley Malil.

The judge made the decision Thursday based on a note from the jury and consultation with both attorneys, but gave no details.

An alternate will be seated after lunch and deliberations will start over.

Malil is accused of premeditated attempted murder for the 2008 stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, Kendra Beebe, at her San Diego County home.

The defense says the actor overreacted but never intended to kill her. The prosecutor says there is extensive evidence he did.

Malil played Haziz in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." He faces 21 years to life in prison if convicted.

