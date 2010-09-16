Bolts to be blacked out for 1st time since '04

San Diego Chargers holdout wide receiver Vincent Jackson can play in Week 5 if he's traded by next Wednesday, the NFL and the players union decided Thursday.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Chargers say their home opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be blacked out on local TV because they fell more than 7,000 tickets short of reaching a sellout.

The Chargers had a streak of 48 straight sellouts, playoffs included. The last Chargers game blacked out was against New Orleans on Nov. 11, 2004.

The Chargers, Southern California's only NFL team, say other games are in danger of being blacked out this season. They say more than 12,000 tickets remain for their next home game against Arizona on Oct. 3.

