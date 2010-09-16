The Dish with Anita: Pumpkin muffins

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This is a recipe I wanted to make to welcome the fast-approaching fall weather. If you like pumpkin then you must give my pumpkin muffins a try. They are moist delicious, with loads of pumpkin flavor in every bite.
Served warm with your favorite coffee blend, you will find these muffins a welcome change from the usual suspects: blueberry, lemon poppy seed , bran, etc. But sometimes you need to throw in a wild card like pumpkin so try it -- I think you'll like it! Enjoy!
Ingredients:
2 cups whole wheat flour, sifted*
1/4 tsp salt
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
2 tbsp McCormick pumpkin pie spice mix
1 tsp ground ginger
2 medium eggs r/t, lightly beaten
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup light olive oil
1 can pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tbsp fresh orange zest
1/4 cup unsalted toasted pumpkin seeds
Additional items needed:
Muffin tin
Non-stick cooking spray
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl stir together pre-sifted whole wheat flour, salt, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice and ground ginger until well blended. Set aside.
In a separate mixing bowl whisk eggs, sugars, olive oil and pumpkin puree until completely combined. Fold 1/3 of dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and repeat until all ingredients are combined. Stir in orange zest and vanilla extract last. Spray muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray. Using a regular sized ice cream scoop, fill muffin tin. Sprinkle the top of the batter with the pumpkin seeds and place on rack in the middle of a 350 degree preheated oven and bake for 23 minutes or until tops spring back when lightly touched.
Remove and let cool for a few minutes. Serve warm with cinnamon butter.
Cooking Tip:
* Discard the husk after sifting the whole wheat flour if you want a lighter muffin.
