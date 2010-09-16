The Dish with Anita: Pumpkin muffins

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This is a recipe I wanted to make to welcome the fast-approaching fall weather. If you like pumpkin then you must give my pumpkin muffins a try. They are moist delicious, with loads of pumpkin flavor in every bite.

Served warm with your favorite coffee blend, you will find these muffins a welcome change from the usual suspects: blueberry, lemon poppy seed , bran, etc. But sometimes you need to throw in a wild card like pumpkin so try it -- I think you'll like it! Enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat flour, sifted*

1/4 tsp salt

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

2 tbsp McCormick pumpkin pie spice mix

1 tsp ground ginger

2 medium eggs r/t, lightly beaten

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup light olive oil

1 can pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp fresh orange zest

1/4 cup unsalted toasted pumpkin seeds

Additional items needed:

Muffin tin

Non-stick cooking spray

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl stir together pre-sifted whole wheat flour, salt, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice and ground ginger until well blended. Set aside.

In a separate mixing bowl whisk eggs, sugars, olive oil and pumpkin puree until completely combined. Fold 1/3 of dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and repeat until all ingredients are combined. Stir in orange zest and vanilla extract last. Spray muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray. Using a regular sized ice cream scoop, fill muffin tin. Sprinkle the top of the batter with the pumpkin seeds and place on rack in the middle of a 350 degree preheated oven and bake for 23 minutes or until tops spring back when lightly touched.

Remove and let cool for a few minutes. Serve warm with cinnamon butter.

Cooking Tip:

* Discard the husk after sifting the whole wheat flour if you want a lighter muffin.