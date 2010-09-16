Police say Wash. acid attack self-inflicted

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - Police say a Vancouver woman threw acid in her own face, then lied to investigators, saying a woman she did not know was responsible.

Vancouver Police Chief Clifford Cook said Thursday that Bethany Storro admitted to fabricating a story about the attack in which she suffered severe burns.

Cook says he does not know a motive for Storro's actions.

Cook says discrepancies began to emerge during the investigation. Storro had said a woman with a ponytail attacked her on Aug. 30.

Cook says Storro is "very remorseful."

