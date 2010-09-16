Crimefighters Manhunt: Juan Lopez

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping in a countywide manhunt for a parolee who's evading authorities in the North County.

Juan Lopez, 51, is wanted for violating the conditions of his parole. He's a registered sex offender with a history of child molestation.

Lopez is 5 feet, 10 inches, about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He's known to hang out in the northern parts of San Diego County.

If you have any information, call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

If you see this fugitive, call police. Do not approach him.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for reward money.