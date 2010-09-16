Road to disaster? Now drivers can Facebook too

(CBS 8) - It's against the law to text while driving in California, but that doesn't mean you can't update your Facebook page. The OnStar company is launching a new service that lets you update social media pages while on the road.

OnStar will soon be offering a feature where all you have to do is talk to update your Facebook page. The system will also read back news postings on Facebook.

Simply speak into the OnStar system and you can record an audio clip that gets posted online.

Until now, OnStar's main use has been to connect to a live operator during a roadside emergency. The Facebook feature represents a new direction for the company.

"I think what they're doing now is buying into this info-tainment, apps in the cars idea, which will appeal to the whole new generation of buyers," Joseph Simpson of Car Design News said.

Reaction was mixed from San Diego drivers.

"I think texting while you're driving is way more dangerous than talking when you're driving, so I'm all for it," a driver said.

"People are already distracted with cell phones and everything else, so I'm not sure it's the best thing," another driver said.

Others see the new Facebook service as just another marketing ploy.

"I guess it's just profit for companies that are installing this new component for social networking," a driver said.

OnStar comes pre-installed on many General Motors vehicles. The Facebook service will be available for a monthly fee beginning in January.